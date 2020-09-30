ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service released its latest quarterly Grain Stocks report on Sept. 30, reporting that old crop corn stocks on hand as of Sept. 1 were down 2 billion bushels, or 10 percent, when compared to the same period of 2019.

Of the total corn stocks, 751 million bushels were stored on farms, down 8 percent from last year. Off-farm stocks were at 1.24 billion bushels, down 12 percent. The June-August 2020 indicated disappearance was 3.02 billion bushels, compared with 2.98 million bushels when compared to the same period of 2019.

According to the report, 2019 planted area for corn is revised to 89.7 million acres, and area harvested for grain is revised to 8.3 million acres. The 2019 grain yield, at 167.5 bushels per acre, is up 0.1 bushel from the previous estimate.

The next grain stocks report is expected to be released in January. Additional information is available on the USDA website.