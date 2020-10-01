By Nebraska Ethanol Board | October 01, 2020

Throughout October, drivers can help Fuel the Cure for breast cancer by filling up with higher blends of ethanol at participating locations. More than 35 Nebraska gas stations will donate 3 cents for every gallon of higher ethanol blends – E15 to flex fuel E85 – sold between Oct. 1- 31 to support cancer research at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha.

Why support this important cause?

Jenn Klein was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 32. Her cancer cells were growing and dividing very rapidly—at a rate of about 80 percent. Lifesaving treatment was needed right away. She completed 20 weeks of chemotherapy, received multiple blood and platelets transfusions, underwent a four-hour procedure that included a port removal, sentinel node biopsy, double mastectomy, and immediate one-step reconstruction, and endured 33 sessions of radiation. By the end of 2015, Jenn was finally cancer free. If it wasn't for a chemotherapy treatment that was discovered by a funded researcher, Jenn might not be alive today to share her story.

Chemicals in gasoline, like benzene, are known to cause cancer. Higher blends of biofuels, like locally-produced ethanol, replace a portion of this toxicity and help reduce cancer-causing emissions. Since 2018, Nebraska’s Fuel the Cure campaigns have raised more than $13,000 for cancer research.

“Cancer touches the lives of nearly everyone in some way,” said Ashley Christensen, director of development at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center. “We appreciate that Nebraska fuel retailers are joining forces to empower drivers to support cancer research at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, which provides lifesaving care to people throughout our state. Through generous contributions, such as the Fuel the Cure campaign, we are able to fund researchers working on new treatments each and every day.”

For a complete list of participating fuel retailers, please visit www.fueledbynebraska.com. Drivers will be able to identify which retailers are supporting this important cause by looking for pink signage at the pump, on the windows and at the counter.

E15 (15 percent ethanol and 85 percent gasoline), also called Unleaded88, is approved for use in all passenger vehicles 2001 and newer. Ethanol blends higher than 15 percent are approved for use in flex fuel vehicles. One in seven Nebraskans drive a flex fuel vehicle, which can run on any blend of ethanol up to E85 (85 percent ethanol and 15 percent gasoline). Drivers can check their owners’ manuals to see if they’re driving flex fuel vehicles. The vehicles may also have a flex fuel badge on the trunk or tailgate — or a yellow gas cap.

“This October, I encourage everyone to visit a Fuel the Cure participating retailer,” said David Bruntz, chairman of the Nebraska Corn Board and farmer from Friend. “Through this program, we’re not only saving consumers money, cleaning up the environment and supporting our state’s corn farmers, but we’re also helping in the fight against cancer one gallon at a time.”

The Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Ethanol Board, along with Renewable Fuels Nebraska, sponsor Fuel the Cure in conjunction with retail stations.