Brazil’s National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) on Sept. 29 announced it has approved R$80.2 million ($14.39 million) in financing to support the expansion of Usina Laguan’s ethanol biorefinery in Batayporã, a city in the southwest of Mato Grosso do Sul.

According to BNDES, mostof the financing will support an expansion of sugarcane crushing capacity to up to 1.5 million metric tons per year, an expansion of ethanol storage capacity from 30,000 cubic meters to 50,000 cubic meters, and an increase in cogeneration capacity from sugarcane bagasse. Following the expansion, the facility will have 30 megawatts (MW) of electrical production capacity, enough to serve 15,000 homes, starting in 2022. The financing will also support the renovation and expansion of 2,970 hectares of cane fields.

The biorefinery currently employs about 660 people. The expansion project is expected to boost employment to 741.