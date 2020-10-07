ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported more than 100.65 million gallons of ethanol and 1.02 million metric tons of distillers grains in August, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Oct. 6. Exports of both products were down from the same month of last year.

The 100.65 million gallons of ethanol exported in August was up from the 74.04 million gallons exported in July, but down from the 124.79 million gallons exported in August 2019.

The U.S. exported ethanol to nearly four dozen countries in August. Canada was the top destination for U.S. ethanol during the month, at 35.98 million gallons, followed by India at 10.45 million gallons, and Nigeria at 9.79 million gallons.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports was at $163.82 million in August, up from $131.77 million in July, but down from $205.37 million in August 2019.

Total ethanol exports for the first eight months of 2020 reached 905.41 million gallons at a value of $1.57 billion, compared to 1.01 billion gallons at a value of $1.6 billion during the same period of 2019.

The 1.02 million metric tons of distillers grains exported in August was down from both the 1.08 million metric tons exported in July and the 1.15 million tons exported during August of last year.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to approximately 40 countries in August. Mexico was the top destination at 138,817 metric tons, followed by Vietnam at 131,854 metric tons and South Korea at 111,048 metric tons.

The value of U.S. distillers grains exports reached $208.73 million in August, down from $227.86 million in July and $237.37 in August 2019.

Total distillers grains exports for the first eight months of 2020 reached 7.08 million metric tons at a value of $1.5 billion, compared to 7.36 million metric tons at a value of $1.54 billion during the same period of last year.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.