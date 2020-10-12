By Renewable Fuels Association | October 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The Renewable Fuels Association announced on Oct. 9 that Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits has partnered with RFA as the title sponsor of the Young Professionals Network in 2021. As the YPN meets the goals of its growing membership base, new programming has been introduced and creates opportunities for companies like Lallemand to support the mission of the YPN and contribute to the evolving workforce of the ethanol industry.

Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits (LBDS) is an industry leader in supplying fermentation products and value-added services to the ethanol industry. They also specialize in the research, development, production and marketing of yeast, yeast nutrients, enzymes and antimicrobial agents. In addition to their product and service offerings, LBDS hosts “The Biofuels Academy”, a three-day program for ethanol plant operators and provides an in-depth overview of the ethanol production process in addition to its annual Alcohol School.

“Education is an important part of our mission in serving the ethanol industry,” said Craig Pilgrim, Vice President of Marketing and New Product Development at Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits. “The Young Professionals Network is off to a great start in recruiting and creating a dynamic membership base. We’re eager to assist them in ensuring that this new program is a success and provide unique learning opportunities that allow the YPN members to grow within the ethanol industry.”

In July, RFA launched the Young Professionals Network to bring together innovative and dedicated young professionals. The program is geared toward members of the ethanol industry and stakeholder industries who are 39 years old and younger and gives them the ability to develop their professional skills, grow their network in the renewable fuels industry, advance their respective businesses forward, and support the national agenda of the U.S. ethanol industry.

“We thank Lallemand for its support of this innovative and important new program,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “As we have visited plants across the country and hosted industry meetings in recent years, we’ve met many smart and innovative young people with a deep interest in renewable fuels. Providing young professionals a way to come together and collaborate on personal, professional and industry development will help them, their employers, and our industry succeed.”

As of October 7, the YPN had 79 members from companies across the ethanol industry, including ethanol producers, product and service providers, state and federal trade organizations, commodity groups, and investment firms.

For more information on Lallemand Biofuels &Distilled Spirits, visit LallemandBDS.com. For more information about the Young Professionals Network and to access the application, visit EthanolRFA.org/YPN.