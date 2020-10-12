ADVERTISEMENT

The Manitoba government is proposing to increase the required renewable content in gasoline to 10 percent and the required renewable content in diesel to 5 percent, effective Jan. 1. A 45-day comment period on the proposal is now open.

Manitoba currently requires 8.5 percent renewable content in gasoline and 2 percent renewable content in diesel.

The proposed amendments would also update standards and streamline requirements for manufacturers and fuel suppliers.

The Manitoba government projects that the higher biofuels blending requirements would reduce the province’s emissions by almost 400,000 metric tons cumulatively over the next five years. That level of reduction is equivalent to the emissions of almost 100,000 vehicles.

Advanced Biofuel Canada issued a statement on Oct. 9 noting the proposed increases in renewable content for diesel will establish the highest minimum fuel blend requirements in diesel fuel in Canada. The proposed E10 mandate will match the Ontario requirement, which was implemented in January 2020.

“With this important milestone, Manitoba moves to implement a key component of the Climate and Green Plan strategy,” said Ian Thomson, president of Advanced Biofuels Canada. “The province’s agricultural and forestry sectors and biofuel production facilities will benefit from new demand closer to home, and expanding biofuel availability will give Manitoba families more choice at the pump. Other jurisdictions have shown us that Manitoba’s trajectory of higher biofuel inclusion is fully feasible and, if Canada’s provinces are to meet their climate targets, biofuels are indispensable. Biofuels have been a bright spot in the challenging global trade dynamics of recent years, and continued innovation by Canadian farmers, foresters, and researchers shows that we can sustainably support growing global demand for clean fuels.”

Additional information is available on the Manitoba Regulation Consultation Portal website.