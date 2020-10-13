By Renewable Fuels Association | October 13, 2020

The Renewable Fuels Association today welcomed Bushel as its newest Associate Member. Bushel is a mobile technology company, based in Fargo, N.D., that powers apps and websites that facilitate simple and efficient business communications and transactions between grain companies and growers.

“Being a part of the RFA empowers Bushel’s reach into the ethanol sector,” said Bushel Sales Manager Kevin Clausen. “We are excited to partner with the RFA and its members to bring technology solutions to the industry.”

“Each link in the renewable fuels supply chain is critically important, from the farmers who supply grain to ethanol plants to the retailers who distribute fuel to the consumer, and Bushel understands the importance of facilitating smooth and effective business connections along that supply chain,” said Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “We’re happy to welcome Bushel to the RFA’s membership ranks and look forward to working with them as the grain and ethanol sectors continue to innovate and develop new technology solutions.”

