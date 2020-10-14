By Hydro-Thermal Corp. | October 14, 2020

On Oct. 13, Hydro-Thermal Corp. was visited by Acting Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Joe Semsar.

Semsar was in Wisconsin to work on initiatives related to the growth of exporting. He visited the Hydro-Thermal World Headquarters in Waukesha, Wisconsin, to discuss international trade with the company’s President and CEO Jim Zaiser, along with members of the company’s international sales department.

Hydro-Thermal was selected because the company won the “E” Star Award in 2018. The “E” Star Award is the highest recognition any U.S. entity can receive for making ongoing significant contributions to the expansion of U.S. exports.

Zaiser was excited to meet Semsar and happy that winning the “E” Star Award has opened so many doors for Hydro-Thermal. “Pursuing and promoting awards and honors is just another way to show our customers and community that they can put their trust in us and our products. We raise that banner and celebrate our success to local customers, just as we do to others on the other side of the world. Process engineering is alive and well in Waukesha, Wisconsin.”

More on Hydro-Thermal

Hydro-Thermal Corporation is a world leader in thermal transfer innovations including industry leading direct steam injection heating and cooking systems. The company’s patented heating systems mix steam and process liquids completely while delivering precise and consistent temperature, instantaneous heating, and no scaling or fouling of the product. Eighty years of steam heating expertise and innovation have led to the Hydro-Thermal’s products in facilities in more than 85 countries around the world.

More on the E-Export Award

The “E” Awards came to be in 1961, when President Kennedy signed an executive order reviving the World War II “E” symbol of excellence to honor and provide recognition to America’s exporters. Criteria for the award is based on four years of successive export growth in one or more international markets.

The “E” Star Award is the more exclusive of the two levels of “E” Awards. A prerequisite for winning the “E” Star Award, is first winning the “E” Award, then continuing to grow a strong commitment to exports for an additional four years after receiving the initial “E” Award.