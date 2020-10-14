By Renewable Fuels Association | October 14, 2020

Ascensus Specialties has joined the Renewable Fuels Association as a new Associate Member. Based in Bellevue, Wash., Ascensus Specialties is a chemical provider to industrial alcohol producers. It recently announced a technology solution that helps ethanol producers reduce acetaldehyde and acetal in ethanol streams to levels well below FDA requirements for sanitizers, and to minimize odors regardless of the ethanol’s feedstock.

“As challenges arose early in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, the entire world recognized there was an immediate and increased need for personal hygiene products,” said Ascensus Specialties spokeswoman Brooke Schwartzel. “Joining the RFA is exciting for our team because we can continue to partner with ethanol producers to reach higher-value markets like hand sanitizer with low- to no-capital solutions.”

“When COVID-19 hit the United States, ethanol producers across the country stepped forward to help meet surging demand for hand sanitizer and disinfectants,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “And companies like Ascensus Specialties also stepped forward to help ethanol producers ensure high-purity alcohol meets both customer expectations and regulatory requirements. As our member producers continue to explore and expand into non-fuel ethanol uses, we are pleased to welcome Ascensus Specialties to the RFA family.”

Click here for more information on Ascensus Specialties. Click here for more information on the value of an RFA membership and click here for a list of current members.