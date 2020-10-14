By Gevo Inc. | October 14, 2020

Gevo Inc. announced today that it has signed a joint development agreement with Total Cray Valley, part of Total’s polymers division to upgrade fusel oils from ethanol production into renewable isoamylene. Isoamylene is predominately used in a diverse set of applications, including resins, pesticides, flavors and fragrances, pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, adhesives, antioxidants, and UV stabilizers.

“This collaboration is a spinoff of Gevo’s chemical-based catalytic processes that selectively converts low-value fusel oils, a mixture of alcohols that are byproducts from fermentation processes such as ethanol or isobutanol production, into renewable isoprene, ketones, aldehydes, or olefins. Fusel oils from the ethanol industry alone equate to about 2.5 million tons of potential biobased waste feedstock and this alliance will be another move towards the delivery of low carbon sustainable chemicals,” stated Patrick Gruber, CEO of Gevo.