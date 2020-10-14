ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. corn production is up 8 percent from last year, and forecast at 14.7 billion bushels, according to the Crop Production report issued by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service on Oct. 9.

Corn planted area is currented estimated at 91 million acres, down 1 percent from the previous month’s estimate, but up 1 percent from last year’s total acres.

Based on conditions as of Oct. 1, the USDA projects corn yields will average a record high 178.4 bushels per harvested acre, down 0.1 bushel from the September forecast, but up 10.9 bushels from 2019. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 82.5 million acres, down 1 percent from the September forecast.

A full copy of the report can be downloaded from the USDA website.