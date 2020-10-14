ADVERTISEMENT

The U.K.’s consumption of transportation biofuels fell sharply during the second quarter of 2020 due primarily to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdown measures that reduced travel, according to data released by the U.K. government on Oct. 8.

Approximately 440 million liters (116.24 million gallons) of liquid biofuels were consumed in transport during the second quarter, down 27 percent when compared to the same period of 2019.

Ethanol consumption fell by 48 percent, to 97 million liters. Biodiesel consumption fell by 17 percent, to 343 million liters.

Biodiesel represented 78 percent of biofuels consumption during the second quarter. Ethanol accounted for the remaining 22 percent.

Despite the drop in biofuel consumption, the U.K. government’s data shows the share of biofuel consumption as a proportion of total transport fuel continued to increase. Ethanol accounted for 4.6 percent of gasoline during the quarter, up from 4.4 percent in the second quarter of 2019. Biodiesel accounted for 7 percent of diesel consumption, up from 5.4 percent during the same period of last year.

On a combined basis, ethanol and biodiesel accounted for record 6.3 percent of transportation fuel, up 1.2 percent when compared to the second quarter of 2019.