U.S. exports of ethanol were down approximately 12 percent for the 2019-’20 marketing year, which closed Aug. 31, while exports of distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) were down nearly 7 percent, according to the U.S. Grains Council.

The USGC on Oct. 8 announced U.S. exports of grains in all forms (GIAF) reached nearly 101 million metric tons during the 2019-’20 marketing year, according to USDA data it analyzed. While the export total declined 5 percent year-over-year, GIAF exports still represented the fifth highest year on record.

“There is no other way to frame it: the last marketing year was extremely difficult,” said Ryan LeGrand, USGC president and chief executive officer. “Our corn crop faced serious problems during planting, the growing season and harvest but the resiliency and forward-looking approach of the U.S. farmer remained ever-present.

“Feed grain exports started slowly but the last half of the year saw a rapid surge in sales and shipments, providing a strong finish to the 2019/2020 marketing year. As move into 2020/2021, the Council is encouraged by the near-record sales happening already in the current marketing year.”

Ethanol exports fell to 1.36 billion gallons during the 2019-’20 marketing year, down from 1.54 billion gallons the previous marketing year. The value of ethanol exports fell to $2.32 billion, down from $2.43 billion. Exports to Brazil declined 30 percent, falling to 263 million gallons. Canada was the top importer of U.S. ethanol at 321 million gallons.

DDGS exports fell to 10.53 million tons during the 2019-’20 marketing year, down from 11.28 million tons the previous marketing year. The value of DDGS exports for 2019-’20 was $2.2 billion, down from $2.36 billion. Mexico remained the top buyer of U.S. DDGS at 1.8 million tons, an 11 percent decline from 2018-’19. DDGS sales to South Korea, Thailand, Turkey, Japan, the Philippines and New Zealand increased.

