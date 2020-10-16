ADVERTISEMENT

UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has announced ethanol exports continued trend higher in September. Ethanol sales for non-fuel purposes also continued to remain high during the month.

According to UNICA, mills in the south-central region of Brazil processed 40.22 million tons of sugarcane during the second half of September, up 14.26 percent when compared to the same period of last year.

Since the beginning of the current harvest season, which began April 1, mills in the region have processed 499.77 million tons of sugarcane, up 5.3 percent when compared to the same period of 2019.

Ethanol production was at 2.16 billion liters (570.61 million gallons) during the second half of September, down from 2.24 billion liters during the same period of last year. Production included 1.38 billion liters of hydrous ethanol and 779.87 million liters of anhydrous ethanol.

Since the beginning of the harvest season, mills in the region have produced 23.44 billion liters of ethanol, down 7.47 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Of that total, 1.15 billion liters was corn ethanol, up 90.32 percent.

Mills in the south-central region sold 2.86 billion liters of ethanol in September, including 2.53 billion liters sold domestically and 331.09 million liters destined for export. Domestically, sales of hydrous ethanol were at 1.73 billion, down 13.35 percent. Sales of anhydrous ethanol reached 797.72 million liters, up 7.94 percent. Alcohol sold for non-fuel purposes was up 15.96 percent for the second half of September. Export sales for the month were up 65.85 percent.

So far this harvest season, ethanol sales have reached 14.6 billion liters, down 15.24 percent. That total includes 13.17 billion liters sold domestically. Ethanol exports for the same period reached 1.43 billion liters, up 32.3 percent. UNICA said 691.12 million liters of ethanol were sold for non-fuel uses, up 38.51 percent when compared to the same period of 2019.