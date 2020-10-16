ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA on Oct. 15 issued its final Fuels Streamlining Rule, which streamlines the agency’s existing regulations for gasoline, diesel and other fuels. It does not, however, change the stringency of existing fuel quality standards. The new rule goes into effect on Jan. 1.

According to the EPA, the rule deletes expired or redundant compliance provisions, such as duplicative registration requirements, removes unnecessary and out-of-date requirements, and replaces them with a single set of provisions and definitions.

The action creates a new 40 CFR part 1090 that contains a single set of provisions and definitions that apply across all gasoline, diesel and other fuel quality programs currently under 40 CFR part 80, with the exception of the Renewable Fuel Standard.

EPA estimates that this final action will save $40.4 million per year, largely from reduced administrative costs. Other savings are expected to occur by improving the ability to efficiently deliver compliant fuel through the system and by providing greater flexibility for fuel production and distribution.

The EPA released its proposed Fuels Regulatory Streamlining rule in April 2020. A public comment period was open through May 28.

In addition to the final rule, the EPA has also published a response to comments received during the rulemaking’s public comment period. That document contains the agency’s responses to comments filed by the Renewable Fuels Association, Growth Energy, National Corn Growers Association, and others. Copies of the final rule and the EPA’s response to comments documents can both be downloaded from the agency’s website.