By Renewable Fuels Association | October 19, 2020

The Renewable Fuels Association today welcomed the National Corn-to-Ethanol Research Center (NCERC) as its newest Associate Member. Located at Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, NCERC is a nationally recognized center dedicated to the development and commercialization of biofuels, specialty chemicals and other renewable compounds. The Center’s fully functional dry-grind pilot plant and laboratories are equipped with advanced biofuels capabilities including corn fractionation, pretreatment, and 5, 30, 150, 1500 and 22,000L fermentation reactors. NCERC has the expertise to design and carry out projects in a vast array of biorenewables projects.

“As the biofuels industry continues to become more technically challenging, it’s important, as a non-profit research center, to stay current with both challenges and opportunities facing the biofuels industry,” said NCERC Executive Director John Caupert. “For these reasons, and many more, NCERC has chosen to join the membership family of RFA. When it comes to technical competence, RFA is second to none. NCERC is enthusiastically excited to become an active member of RFA, while seizing every opportunity that comes with the membership.”

“RFA and many of its members have worked with John and the highly knowledgeable team at NCERC for years on a wide variety of research projects, technical issues, and educational efforts,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper, who serves as an appointed member of the NCERC advisory board. “We’re thrilled to officially welcome NCERC as our newest member and we look forward to further strengthening our partnership. NCERC is more than just the ‘go-to’ research center for fermentation lab work and scaling up new technologies; it is also home to some of the most dedicated and passionate renewable fuel advocates in the business.”

