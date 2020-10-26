By U.S. Grains Council | October 26, 2020

The U.S. Grains Council conducted a webinar for producers in the Dominican Republic and Educator in mid-September to provide an update on U.S. corn and sorghum production and offer the latest information on the benefits of U.S. distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) for feed, poultry and swine production. The webinar also introduced distiller’s corn oil (DCO) as a potential new feed ingredient.

“We are working to build confidence in these potential buyers,” said Ana Ballesteros, USGC marketing director for Latin America. “Increasing DDGS awareness and understanding of its benefits when used in poultry and swine formulas is needed to generate a willingness to buy.”

Poultry and swine producers in the Dominican Republic do not currently use DDGS. In February 2020, the Council’s staff in Latin America set a strategy to engage with producers and purchasing groups, specifically targeting those with the volume capacity to import DDGS in combination shipments with corn and other U.S. agricultural products.

The recent webinar included 10 speakers, including five U.S.-based consultants covering the nutritional benefits of corn, sorghum, DDGS and DCO, handling and management practices, and logistics of the Latin American market.

Feed, poultry and livestock producers who are members of AFABA, an Ecuadorian poultry and livestock producers association, were also invited to attend the event after the organization reached out to the Council in search of technical information on DDGS.

“The array of topics allowed for broader discussions with markets where we feel these U.S. products could make a difference in our customers’ bottom lines,” Ballesteros said.

The Council will continue to work with producers in both countries to help them gain a deeper understanding of the benefits of DDGS and how best to formulate its use for different species. Follow up one-on-one consultations with participating companies and virtual tours of U.S. production are next steps in this engagement.

