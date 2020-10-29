ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA recently released its Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report for October, reporting that corn use for ethanol production in August was at 411 million bushels, down from both the previous month and August 2019.

Total corn consumed for alcohol and other uses was 462 million bushels in August, down 3 percent from the previous month and down 9 percent from August 2019. Usage included 91.6 percent for alcohol and 8.4 percent for other purposes.

Corn consumed for fuel alcohol was t 411 million bushels, down 3 percent from July and down 10 percent from August of the previous year. Corn consumed for dry milling fuel production and wet milling fuel production was t 90.3 percent and 9.7 percent, respectively.

The volume of sorghum consumed for fuel alcohol production in August was withheld to avoid disclosing data for individual operations. Sorghum consumed for fuel alcohol production was at 6.115 million hundredweight (cwt) (342,440 tons) in August 2019, but fell to 629,000 cwt in July 2020.

At dry mills, condensed distillers solubles production fell to 82,314 tons, down from 87,911 tons in July 2020 and 95,690 tons in August 2019. Corn oil production fell to 146,247 tons, down from 150,117 tons the previous month and 163,646 tons in August of the previous year. Distillers dried grains production increased to 342,654 tons, up from 335,521 tons in July and 336,043 tons in August 2019. Distillers dried grains with solubles production fell to 1.81 million tons, down from 1.87 tons in July and 2.01 million tons in August of last year. Distillers wet grains production was at 898,354 tons, up from 851,810 tons the previous month, but down from 1.28 million tons in August 2019. Modified distillers wet grains production fell to 373,476 tons, down from 375,041 tons in July and 409,285 tons in August of the previous year.

At dry mills, corn germ meal production fell to 53,576 tons, down from 65,381 tons in July and 61,915 tons in August 2019. Corn gluten feed production fell to 260,453 tons, down from 305,196 tons the previous month and 306,375 tons in August of last year. Corn gluten meal production fell to 86,406 tons, down from 93,578 tons in July and 90,513 tons in August 2019. Wet corn gluten feed production fell to 252,006 tons, down from 264,778 tons in July and 261,243 tons in August of last year.

Carbon dioxide captured at wet and dry mills was at 194,460 tons, up from 190,869 tons in July, but down from 266,355 tons in August 2019.