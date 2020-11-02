By S-O-S | November 02, 2020

S-O-S received the Award of Honor for exemplary workplace safety efforts in 2019. Qualification required incidence rates at least 91 percent better than the industry average, and a score between 91 and 100 on the safety program evaluation scale.

S-O-S is based in Duluth, Minnesota, and operates nationwide serving paper mills, public utilities, oil refineries, power plants, municipal steam distribution systems, and a wide variety of other industrial operations. Their services include on-line leak repair, carbon fiber tank linings (steel and concrete), structural concrete reinforcement, clamp fabrication, engineering services, line freezing, and field machining. These solutions reduce dangerous and costly plant shutdowns, increase production efficiency, and reduce negative environmental impacts.

“We’re honored to win the Governor’s Safety Award and to be recognized among the safest of the safe with the Award of Honor,” said S-O-S President Jim Carter. “For over 30 years, we have traveled the country helping clients repair leaks without down time. Safety has always been paramount for S-O-S. We’re pleased to say we’ve never had a lost-time incident on the job.”

Since 1934, the annual Governor’s Safety Awards program has honored Minnesota employers with exceptional safety performance. Applicants are judged on several years of injury data as it compares with their industry’s national statistics, and on their progress in implementing a comprehensive safety program.

The Minnesota Safety Council was founded in 1928 and is a non- governmental, nonprofit dedicated to improving the quality of life in Minnesota by preventing unintentional injuries.

“It is a pleasure to recognize S-O-S for their award and safety excellence,” said Paul Aasen, president of the Minnesota Safety Council. “Safety and attention and diligence. We thank S-O-S for working hard to keep their employees safe.”