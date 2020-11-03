To reach the Mennonite community and their cattle industry in southeast Mexico despite travel restrictions, the Council has shifted its strategy to sharing information and resources about U.S. distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) via WhatsApp, text message capsules and webinars. This approach allows recipients of the information to forward it electronically to friends and neighbors. It has proved successful, and DDGS sales into the area have shown significant signs of recovery. To build on that successful model, Council staff in Mexico have expanded the effort into the Mennonite communities in the Mexican states of Campeche and Yucatan and across the border into Belize. “Our team has translated DDGS information capsules into Plautdietsch, a Germanic dialect spoken by the Mennonites in these regions,” said Javier Chavez, USGC marketing specialist in Mexico. “Our intention is to distribute that information through not only southeast Mexico, but also through Chihuahua’s Mennonite community, one of Mexico’s most productive dairy and corn producers, via their local paper, which is printed in Plautdietsch.” Overall, southeast Mexico cattle producers imported nearly 10,000 tons of U.S. DDGS since the first of the year. While these sales are small compared to the northern Mexican market, they continue to represent an area of growth and expansion for U.S. exports to the region. “By continuing our work in this novel way, the Council is building its reputation among this group as a source for trusted information, resources and education about U.S. DDGS,” Chavez said. “We are excited at the prospects of expanding these efforts in the Mennonite community.”