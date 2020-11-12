ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 77.21 million gallons of ethanol and 1.16 million metric tons of distillers grains in September, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Nov. 4. Exports of ethanol were down, but exports of distillers grains were up.

The 77.21 million gallons of ethanol exported in September was down from the 100.65 million gallons exported in August 2020 and the 96.09 million gallons exported in September 2019.

The U.S. exported ethanol to approximately 30 countries in September. Canada remained the top destination for U.S. ethanol at 32.1 million gallons, followed by India at 13.59 million gallons and Colombia at 6.52 million gallons.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports fell to $130.46 million in September, down from $163.82 million the previous month and down from $146.24 million during the same month of last year.

Total ethanol exports for the first nine months of 2020 reached 982.63 million gallons at a value of $1.7 billion, compared to 1.1 billion gallons at a value of $1.75 billion exported during the same period of last year.

The 1.16 million metric tons of distillers grains exported in September was up from the 1.02 million metric tons exported in August 2020 and up from the 1 million metric tons exported in September 2019.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to more than three dozen countries in September. Vietnam was the top destination at 124,735 metric tons, followed by Japan at 114,940 metric tons and South Korea at 101,761 metric tons.

The value of U.S. distillers grains exports reached $223.27 million in September, up from $208.73 million the previous month and up from $204.25 million reported for the same month of last year.

Total distillers grains exports for the first nine months of 2020 reached 8.24 million metric tons at a value of $1.73 billion, compared to 8.36 million metric tons at a value of $1.74 billion reported for the same period of last year.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.