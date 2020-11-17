ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA is accepting comments on a proposed information collection request related to the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program.

In a notice published in the Federal Register, the USDA said the information collection is needed for the USDA’s Rural Business-Cooperative Service to identify eligible applicants seeking grant funds through the HBIIP and provide funding this fiscal year.

The notice explains that the HBIIP is intended to encourage a more comprehensive approach to marketing higher blends of biofuels by sharing the costs related to build out biofuel-related infrastructure. To be eligible for the program, a project’s sole purpose must be to assist transportation fueling an biodiesel distribution facilities with converting to higher ethanol and biodiesel blend friendly status by sharing the costs related to the installation, and/or retrofitting, and/or otherwise upgrading of fuel storage, dispenser/pumps, related equipment and infrastructure.

A part of the proposed information request, the RBCS will collection information to determine whether participants meet the eligibility requirements to be a recipient of grant funds, project eligibility, conduct the technical evaluation, calculate a priority score, rank and complete the application, as applicable, in order to be considered.

According to the notice, comments are requested regarding whether the collection of information is necessary for the proper performance of the functions of the agency, including whether the information will have practical utility; the accuracy of the agency’s estimate of burden including the validity of the methodology and assumptions used; ways to enhance the quality , utility and clarity of the information to be collected; and ways to minimize the burden of the collection of information on those who are to respond, including through the use of appropriate automated, electronic, mechanical or other technological collection techniques or other forms of information technology.

Comments on the proposed information collection will be accepted through Nov. 30. Additional information is available on the Federal Register website.