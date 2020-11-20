ADVERTISEMENT

UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has released data showing ethanol production was down during the second half of October. Ethanol sales for the full month, however, were the highest reported so far this year.

Mills in the south-central region of Brazil processed 26.76 million metric tons of sugarcane during the second half of October. Since the beginning of the current season, which began April 1, 564.91 metric tons sugarcane has been processed, up 3.65 percent when compared to the same period of last year.

As of the end of October, 200 production units in the south-central region continued to operate, up from 192 during the same period of the previous harvest season. UNICA said 63 companies had completed sugarcane processing for the season as of October, with an additional 82 units expected to close operations in early November.

Ethanol production reached 1.51 billion liters (398.9 million gallons) during the second half of October, down from 2.06 billion gallons produced during the same period of last year. Production included 867.52 million liters of hydrous ethanol and 637.51 million liters of anhydrous ethanol. According to UNICA, corn ethanol production was at 136.32 million liters during the second half of October.

Since the beginning of the current harvest period, ethanol production has reached 27.09 billion liters, including 18.53 billion liters of hydrous ethanol and 8.55 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol. Corn ethanol production was at 1.41 billion liters.

Mills in the south-central region of Brazil sold 3.02 billion liters of ethanol during October, the highest monthly sales volume reported so far this year. Of that volume, 2.66 billion liters were sold domestically, and 358.02 million liters were destined for export.

Domestically, sales of hydrous ethanol were at 1.87 billion liters, down 12.75 percent from October 2019, while sales of anhydrous ethanol were at 792.67 million, up 5.09 percent.

Ethanol sales since the beginning of the current harvest reached 17.68 billion liters, down 13.11 percent from the same period of the previous harvest. Sales included 15.88 billion liters sold domestically and 1.8 billion liters destined for export.

Sales of alcohol for non-fuel purposes reached 113.26 million liters in October. Since the beginning of the current harvest season, sales of alcohol for non-fuel purposes reached 804.23 million liters, up 34.76 percent when compared to the same period of last year.