By U.S. Grains Council | November 24, 2020

U.S. sorghum farmers have the majority of this year’s crop in the bin, and the quality is looking good, according to the USDA and the United Sorghum Checkoff Program.

According to the latest USDA Crop Progress report, as of Nov. 9, 2020, 90 percent of the U.S. sorghum crop had been harvested in the six major sorghum-producing states. Harvesting pace is slightly ahead of last year and the five-year average. According to USCP, yields and quality are also exceeding last year’s crop.

“Volumes/yields have been above expectations. The overall volume is very much within USDA’s estimated production,” said John Duff, USCP executive vice president. “The quality of this year’s production is very good, better than last year’s crop.”

Harvest in Texas is now complete, with the northern part of the state wrapped up. Sorghum in the southeastern part of the state, which is harvested in an earlier season, did not suffer negative impacts from the hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico earlier this summer.

Kansas is also finishing up sorghum cutting ahead of last year’s pace with 85 percent of the crop harvested. Quality across the state has been very good.

Duff suggested this year’s harvest success, along with favorable pricing for farmers driven by demand for China, could result in an increase in production next year as farmers try to capitalize on these positive conditions.

“We continue to see positive impacts from increased exports in pricing to farmers,” Duff said. “The farm-gate price has seen a tremendous increase, which has helped farmers capture more value. Right now, we have seen prices 10 to 30 percent higher than traditionally with pre-pricing opportunities for next year, which is also very positive.”