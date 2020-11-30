ADVERTISEMENT

The government of Ontario announced on Nov. 26 it has amended its clean fuels regulations and will ramp up its requirement for renewable content in gasoline to 15 percent by 2030. The change is will boost demand for biofuels, including ethanol.

Ontario currently requires 10 percent renewable content in gasoline. Under the amended regulations, that requirement will ramp up to 11 percent in 2025, 13 percent in 2028 and 15 percent in 2030.

"We know about one third of all greenhouse gas emissions in the province comes from transportation which is why increasing the amount of renewable content in gasoline is such an important step towards fighting climate change and driving down emissions," said Jeff Yurek, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. "This change will also help attract investment in ethanol production, create jobs in rural communities and assist the biofuel and agriculture sectors in their long-term economic recovery from COVID-19."

Ontario first released a proposal indicating plans to move to a 15 percent renewable blend in late 2018. A comment period on a proposed plan and schedule for implementing the requirement was open from Feb. 12, 2019 through March 19, 2019.

Under the new regulations, renewable fuels that are used to meet the new blend requirements must reduction greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50 percent on average when compared to fossil gasoline on a lifecycle basis from 2030.

"Ontario gasoline is on track to be among the cleanest in the country. Ethanol is clean, renewable, and already blended in most gasoline," said Andrea Kent, board director and past president, Renewable Industries Canada. "Boosting ethanol content in gasoline is a practical and immediate climate solution to cut greenhouse gases from transportation, improve air quality, and strengthen local economies without adding costs for drivers. It also means that Ontario drivers will be helping the environment with every fill-up."

