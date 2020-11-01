By Mike O’Brien, vice president of market development at Growth Energy | November 30, 2020

Retail offerings of higher ethanol blends has been steadily on the rise, with preliminary data for the year showing a 10percent growth in retail stores in 2020 alone. With the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) offering infrastructure funding opportunities, Growth Energy has been a proud partner to retailers, helping them apply for and gain access to these higher biofuel blend equipment grants.

Earlier this fall, Growth Energy premiered an eight-week video series, E15 Expressway: Web Chats with Retailers. Hosted by Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor, the series showcases how some of the retail industry’s pioneers of Unleaded 88 (E15) have successfully incorporated higher ethanol blends into their fuel offerings.

The latest video features Casey’s, a chain of convenience stores headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa, which boasts 2,200 locations in 16 different states, as well as the nation’s fifth largest pizza retail operation in the country. Skor spoke with Nathaniel Doddridge, Vice President of Fuels at Casey’s, and the two discussed Casey’s Unleaded 88 (E15) offerings, whose competitive price at the pump helps increase foot traffic at the retail store.

Recently, Casey’s Unleaded 88 (E15) offerings have been boosted by its award of a Higher Blend Infrastructure Incentive Program (HBIIP) grant from the USDA, which are used to increase the sales and use of higher blends of ethanol and biodiesel by expanding the infrastructure for renewable fuels. In his discussion with Emily Skor, Doddridge highlighted how the HBIIP grant has served as a springboard for capital growth as Casey’s looks to expand its presence to more states and increase sale of E15, E85, and higher blends:

"Even though we are an 8-billion-dollar enterprise, those types of grants move us so far down the road in regards to getting the support we need for capital, so that was huge for us because it was really a springboard for us. We already had plans to grow our E15, our E85, our higher blends, but this really gave us the ability to really look at a little bit different way and go out, add to some more states, some new markets."

As Growth Energy continues to showcase the hard work of our retail partners, like Casey’s, in this video series, each retailer has noted Growth Energy as a strong supporter of their efforts to expand. In his interview, Doddridge mentioned that its HBIIP grant would not have been possible without the encouragement and support from Growth Energy and assistance in navigating the paperwork and processes.

"This [HBIIP grant] was the first time we have actually taken advantage of the USDA grant,” said Doddridge. “A lot of that really came from the encouragement and support from Growth Energy and Prime the Pump and as we looked through how to navigate the paperwork, through understanding what we need to do with the money, and how we deal with this process."

We will continue to do our part and serve as a resource to retailers – large and small – looking to add a more environmentally-friendly, lower cost fuel option at the pump. You can learn more about Unleaded 88 at Growth Energy’s retail hub, and be sure to tune in to the E15 Expressway on Youtube or on Growth Energy’s website.