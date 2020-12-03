ADVERTISEMENT

UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has announced the production of hydrous ethanol was down during the first half of November. Ethanol exports and the production of corn ethanol, however, continued to trend higher.

Mills in the south-central region of Brazil processed 20.34 million tons of sugarcane during the first half of November, up 2.24 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Since the beginning of the current harvest season, which began April 1, 585.73 million tons of sugarcane have been processed by mills in the region, up 3.69 percent when compared to the same period of last year.

As of Nov. 16, 147 mills in the units have closed for the season, including 80 during the first half of November. According to UNICA, 126 mills had ceased operations during the same period of 2019.

Ethanol production was at 1.18 billion liters (311.72 million gallons), down 9.58 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Hydrous ethanol accounted for 680.91 million liters of that volume, down 22.41 percent, and anhydrous ethanol accounted for 498.77 million liters, up 16.77 percent.

Since the beginning of the current harvest, ethanol production reached 28.29 billion liters, including 19.25 billion liters of hydrous ethanol and 9.05 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol.

Corn ethanol production was at 114.53 million liters during the first half of November and has reached 1.52 billion liters since the beginning of the harvest season, up 87.42 percent when compared to the same period of 2019.

Mills in the south-central region sold 1.32 billion liters of ethanol during the first half of November, including 139.43 million liters destined for export. Domestically, sales of hydrous ethanol were at 790.79 million liters, down 17.26 percent, while sales of anhydrous ethanol reached 394.55 million liters, up 2.18 percent.

Sales since the beginning of the current harvest season have reached 19.05 billion liters, down 12.46 percent. Of that volume, 17.1 billion liters were sold domestically, down 16 percent, while exports were at 1.94 billion liters, up 40.82 percent.