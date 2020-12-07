ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 126.52 million gallons of ethanol and 951,500 metric tons of distillers grains in October, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Dec. 4. Exports of both products were up when compared to October 2019.

The 126.52 million gallons of ethanol exported in October was up from both the 77.21 million gallons exported during the previous month and the 105.74 million gallons exported in the same month of the previous year.

The U.S. exported ethanol to more than 40 countries in October. Canada was the top destination at 35.56 million gallons, followed by the Netherlands at 24.24 million gallons and South Korea at 14.96 million gallons.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports reached $254.47 million in October, up from $130.46 million in September and $169.93 million in October 2019.

The U.S. exported nearly 1.11 billion gallons of ethanol during the first 10 months of 2019 at a value of $1.95 billion, compared to 1.21 billion gallons at a value of $1.92 billion reported for the same period of last year.

The 951,500 metric tons of distillers grains exported in October was down when compared to the 1.16 million metric tons exported the previous month, but up from the 772,728 metric tons exported in October 2019.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to approximately three dozen nations in October. Mexico was the top destination at 180,650 metric tons, followed by Vietnam at 130,128 metric tons and South Korea at 129,074 metric tons.

The value of U.S. distillers grains exports was at $201.18 million in October, down from $223.27 million in September, but up from $154.65 million during the same month of last year.

Total distillers grains exports for the first 10 months of the year 9.19 million metric tons at a value of $1.93 billion compared to 9.13 million metric tons at a value of $1.89 billion reported for the same period of last year.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.