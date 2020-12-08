ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Energy Information Administration slightly increased its forecast for 2021 fuel ethanol production in its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, released Dec. 8. The forecast for 2020 ethanol production was maintained.

The EIA currently predicts ethanol production will average 900,000 barrels per day in 2020, a forecast maintained from the November STEO. The forecast for 2021 is now at 980,000 barrels per day, up from the 970,000 barrel per day estimate made last month. Production averaged 1.03 million barrels per day in 2019.

On a quarterly basis, U.S. ethanol production is expected to average 920,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter of this year, increasing to 960,000 barrels per day during the first and second quarters of next year, increasing to 990,000 barrels per day during third and fourth quarters.

The EIA currently predicts ethanol blending will average 820,000 barrels per day in 2019, down from an estimate of 830,000 barrels per day made last month. The forecast for 2021 blending has been maintained at 890,000 barrels per day. Blending averaged 950,000 barrels per day in 2019.

The EIA’s most recent weekly ethanol production data shows production was at 974,000 barrels per day the week ending Nov. 27, down from 990,000 barrels per day the previous week.