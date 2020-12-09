By Nationwide Boiler Inc. | December 09, 2020

Nationwide Boiler Inc., longstanding sales representative for Superior Boiler in northern and central California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington, announced Dec. 7 the acquisition of the southern California territory. This transaction grants Nationwide Boiler exclusivity when selling Superior Boiler products throughout the entire state of California. The company has also taken on the Superior watertube boiler line, becoming the exclusive authorized representative for all Superior products throughout the west coast.

“The Southern California marketplace has over 20 million people and is one of the largest and most advanced industrial bases in the country,” stated Larry Day, president and CEO of Nationwide Boiler. “While we continue to see success in our existing territory and beyond with our stock boiler program, the additional region and expanded product line allows us to better support existing customers within Southern California and increase our reach throughout the state. We look forward to new opportunities and continued growth through this acquisition.”

The transfer of the southern California region from the previous representative, Mavtech Energy, was fully supported by Superior Boiler’s President and CEO, Doug Wright. “We welcome the opportunity to further align our partnership with Nationwide Boiler for all of California,” Wright said. “We have no doubt the combined resources available between Nationwide Boiler and Superior Boiler will provide west coast customers with the best options available for boiler room-related equipment.”

Founded in 1917, Superior Boiler manufactures industrial watertube and flextube boilers, scotch marine and vertical firetube boilers for process steam, hot water and waste heat recovery and high-efficiency hot water condensing boilers. Superior Boiler also builds a complete line of boiler-related equipment including deaerators, feedwater systems, economizers, and blowdown separators. With headquarters in Hutchison, KS, Superior Boiler has shipped more than 21,000 boilers to customers throughout the world. For more information, visit www.superiorboiler.com.

With headquarters in Fremont, California, Nationwide Boiler has provided temporary and permanent boiler solutions to customers on the west coast and worldwide since 1967. Maintaining a fleet of over 100 rental boilers, the company also offers new and used boiler equipment, in-stock boiler sales, and emissions control with the CataStak SCR System. In addition, their Control Division in Washougal, Washington, Pacific Combustion Engineering, designs and manufactures custom, UL-rated burner management and combustion control systems and fuel supply skids. Nationwide Boiler is committed to providing customers with 24-hour responsive, technical support and high-quality solutions. For more information visit www.nationwideboiler.com.