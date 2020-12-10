Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Dec. 9 announced that Wisconsin will be making up to $3.25 million of federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding available to Wisconsin’s nine ethanol producers. The support aims to help offset some of the significant losses experienced by the industry earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.



“I appreciate the efforts of Wisconsin’s ethanol industry to pivot and respond to the challenges presented by COVID-19,” said Evers. “Ethanol production is extremely important to a number of supply chains in our state and will be especially critical as we finalize and implement our vaccine distribution plans. I’m proud to support our state’s ethanol producers and continue our commitment to innovation in biofuels.”



In addition to producing a renewable source of fuel, ethanol plants in Wisconsin help drive demand for high-value corn crops, which provide the raw material for ethanol production. Additionally, carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), one of the byproducts of ethanol production, is a critical component of food and beverage packaging and the creation of dry ice.



“Wisconsin’s ethanol producers greatly appreciate Governor Evers’ support. We commend the Governor for his leadership and support for Wisconsin’s farmers and our industry,” added President of the Wisconsin BioFuels Association Erik Huschitt. “We are proud of the ways our state’s ethanol plants have adapted in order to keep running during COVID-19. These grants will be extremely helpful as we continue our important work.”