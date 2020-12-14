By Novozymes | December 14, 2020

Novozymes, the world leader in biological solutions, has expanded its portfolio of innovative enzyme solutions for the bioenergy industry with the launch of Fortiva Hemi. The unique new product brings novel enzymes to liquefaction that enable unmatched substrate conversion to deliver the highest corn oil and ethanol yields possible. Effective across the broadest pH and temperature ranges, it is also the most flexible liquefaction solution available to ethanol producers.

"Corn input costs remain the highest variable cost for fuel ethanol producers, and failure to convert all that is available in corn means lost opportunity and profit," says Brian Brazeau, Novozymes' vice president, Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions, Americas. "Fortiva Hemi enables utilization of a previously untapped potential in corn conversion, creating the opportunity for more than 10 percent corn oil yield increase and up to 1 percent additional ethanol yield, enhancing profit in a difficult fuel ethanol market."

Fuel ethanol plants have previously only been able to achieve on average 40 percent efficiency in extracting available corn oil, but greater than 95 percent efficiency in converting starch to ethanol. Fortiva Hemi acts upon the fiber matrix during liquefaction, creating the potential for improved fat and starch conversion that lead to oil and ethanol yield previously inaccessible. This newly freed substrate is then converted using Novozymes' highest yielding enzyme blends to once again improve ethanol production efficiency.

The new enzyme solution can work at high temperature liquefactions (195°F/91°C), across a wide pH range, and is ideal for the operational conditions of all plants.

Creating new standards in corn oil yield

Novozymes believes that increasing the efficiency of corn oil extraction could be significant in advancing bioethanol production.

"Fortiva Hemi is a drop-in liquefaction technology and builds on the operational flexibility that our customers have come to expect and value. It is expected to create a new standard for corn oil yield in the bioenergy industry that exceeds 10 percent higher oil yield," adds Brazeau. "Novozymes focuses across the full spectrum of ethanol processing and, making available some of the most advanced biology ever developed, aims to advance the market's push for more sustainable, renewable energy."

Fortiva Hemi will be immediately available globally, along with the rest of Novozymes' Fortiva liquefaction products already proven to be the highest performing liquefaction solutions in the biofuel industry.