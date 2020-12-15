By Fluid Quip Technologies | December 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Fluid Quip Technologies announced a new partnership, making them an exclusive distributor of Trislot screens for the corn grind and biofuels industries. Trislot screens are utilized in fiber separation and washing in FQT’s patented technologies. The high-quality screens allow for optimal performance at critical points in the separation process. Trislot screens will be marketed and distributed through FQT’s partner Fluid Quip Mechanical.

“The exclusive partnership with Trislot is a natural alignment for FQT. We have long utilized Trislot, as our technologies have continued to develop,” says Michael Franko, partner for Fluid Quip Technologies. Franko continued, “In addition to being a fit for our technology needs, Trislot is also a match for our mechanical services. Their ability to provide high-quality, innovative designs allows our mechanical engineers to develop cost-effective and specific solutions for operations and maintenance.”

“Trislot designs and manufactures stainless steel filter elements and separation screens based on V-shaped profile wires.” states Florian Van Assche, operations officer at Trislot USA Inc. Florian continues. “These high precision filtration elements are made from profile wires that are resistance welded onto support wires in an automated production process.” Trislot’s continued development of cutting-edge technology and additional manufacturing locations, has led to the achievement of a leading position in the international market.