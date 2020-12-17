ADVERTISEMENT

Ethanol production by mills in the south-central region of Brazil was down in late November, according to data released by UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association. Corn ethanol production, however, continued to grow.

Mills in the region processed 8.74 million metric tons of sugarcane during the second half of November, down 19.69 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Since the beginning of the current harvest, which began April 1, mills in the region have processed 594.88 million metric tons of sugarcane, up 3.32 percent when compared to the same period of last year.

According to UNICA, 214 mills in the region had completed harvest activities as of the end of November, including 61 that closed during the second half of the month, up from 206 mill that had closed by the same period of 2019.

Ethanol production was at 587 million liters (155.07 million gallons) during the second half of November, down by 22.55 percent when compared to the same period of last year. The production of anhydrous ethanol was at 252 million liters, up 18.63 percent, while the production of hydrous ethanol was at 234 million liters, down 49.16 percent.

Ethanol production since the start of the current harvest has reached 28.91 billion liters, including 19.51 billion liters of hydrous ethanol and 9.41 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol.

Corn ethanol production reached 115.88 million liters during the second half of November. Ethanol production since the beginning of the current harvest season has increased to 1.64 billion liters, up 84.85 percent when compared to the same period of last year.

Ethanol sales were at 1.4 billion liters during the second half of November, down 3.19 percent when compared to the same period of 2019. Of that total, 1.29 billion liters were sold domestically, down 4.93 percent, and 102.43 million liters were destined for export, up 26.06 percent.

Anhydrous ethanol sales for the two-week period reached 449.23 million liters, up from 4.85 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Sales of hydrous ethanol were at 948, down 6.58 percent.

Ethanol sales since the beginning of the current harvest period were at 20.47 billion liters, down 11.75 percent when compared to the same period of the previous harvest. Sales included 13.78 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 15.1 percent, and 6.69 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, down 3.96 percent.