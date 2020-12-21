By Renewable Fuels Association | December 21, 2020

The Renewable Fuels Association is again partnering with the Renewable Fuels Foundation to offer scholarships to students who are interested in attending the 26th annual National Ethanol Conference, taking place in an entirely digital format Feb. 16-18, 2021.

Four scholarships are available to cover the cost of the conference registration fee, a $249 value. This year’s digital event, including online networking and on-demand content after the show, will allow students greater flexibility to participate. Now in its 12th year, the program has been named in honor of Bob Sather, who was involved in education before helping found RFA member company Ace Ethanol in Wisconsin. Sather, who also chaired the Renewable Fuels Foundation, passed away in June 2020.

“The National Ethanol Conference provides students with an outstanding educational and networking opportunity,” said Dana Siefkes-Lewis, chairperson of RFF and chief administrative officer for Redfield Energy. “We strongly encourage any student in the fields of agriculture, economics, marketing or renewable energy to take advantage of this program.”

The 2021 conference, with the theme “Essential Energy,” offers the opportunity for students to learn the latest ethanol policy insights, emerging trade opportunities, and domestic marketplace developments.

Those interested should submit a 500-word essay explaining how their participation in the NEC will help them achieve their future goals. They should also submit one letter of recommendation and an up-to-date resume. Scholarships are only available to students who are attending a U.S. institution of higher learning or foreign students who are affiliated with the U.S. ethanol industry.

For full consideration, applications must be received by February 5. Click here for more information and to apply.