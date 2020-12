ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA has released data showing that more than 1.61 billion renewable identification number (RINs) were generated under the Renewable Fuel Standard in November, up from 1.58 billion generated during the same month of 2019.

More than 45.57 million D3 cellulosic biofuel RINs were generated in November, including 34.83 million generated for compressed renewable natural gas (RNG) by domestic producers, 7.5 million generated for liquefied RNG by domestic producers, 3.07 million generated for compressed RNG by importers, and 173,959 generated for cellulosic ethanol by domestic producers.

Total D3 RIN generation for the first 11 months of 2020 reached 412.84 million. That volume includes 315.2 million generated for compressed RNG by domestic producers, 66.98 million generated for liquefied RNG by domestic producers, 18.35 million generated for compressed RNG by importers, 10.32 million generated for liquefied RNG by importers, and 1.99 million generated for ethanol by domestic producers.

More than 389.95 million D4 biomass-based diesel RINs were generated in November, including 214.21 million generated for biodiesel by domestic producers, 73.3 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 69.22 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities, 32.92 million generated for biodiesel by importers, 301,090 generated for renewable jet fuel by domestic producers, and 9,384 generated for renewable heating oil by domestic producers.

Total D4 RIN generation or the first 11 months of the year reached 2.74 billion. That volume includes 2.47 billion generated for biodiesel by domestic producers, 736.31 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 547.62 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities, 270.36 million generated for biodiesel by importers, 7.06 million generate for renewable jet fuel by domestic producers, and 9,384 generated for renewable heating oil by domestic producers.

More than 34.77 million D5 advanced biofuel RINs were generated in November, including 21.57 million generated for ethanol by importers, 8.03 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 1.87 million generated for ethanol by domestic producers, 2.24 million generate for naphtha by domestic producers, 222,349 generated for renewable heating oil by domestic producers, and 8,502 generated for compressed RNG by domestic producers.

Total D5 RIN generation for the first 11 months of 2020 reached 289.99 million. That volume includes 159.73 million generate for ethanol by importers, 70.18 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 29.47 million generated for naphtha by domestic producers, 21.14 million generate for ethanol by domestic producers, 3.96 million generated for LPG by domestic producers, 2.43 million generated for renewable heating oil by domestic producers, and 69,575 generated for compressed RNG by domestic producers.

More than 1.147 billion D6 renewable fuel RINs were generated in November, including nearly 1.14 billion generated for ethanol by domestic producers, 6.35 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, and 894,215 generated for ethanol by importers.

Total D6 RIN generation for the first 11 months of the year reached 11.82 billion. That volume includes 11.69 billion generated for ethanol by domestic producers, 118.62 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities, 10.97 million generated for ethanol by importers, and 572 generated for butanol by domestic producers.

According to the EPA, D7 RINs were generated for the first time in 2020 during November, with 55,892 generated for cellulosic heating oil by importers.

Total RIN generation for the first 11 months of 2020 was at nearly 16.56 billion, compared to 18.02 billion reported for the same period of last year.