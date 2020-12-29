ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA recently released its Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report for December, reporting that corn use for fuel ethanol production reached 433 million bushels in October, up from the previous month, but down from November 2019.

Total corn consumed for alcohol and other uses was 481 million bushels in October, up 7 percent when compared to the previous month, but down 1 percent from October 2019. October usage included 92 percent for alcohol and 8 percent for other purposes.

Corn consumed for fuel alcohol was at 433 million bushels, up 8 percent from the previous month, but down 1 percent when compared to October 2019. Corn consumed for dry milling fuel production and wet milling fuel production was 89.6 percent and 10.4 percent, respectively.

The volume of sorghum consumed in October for fuel alcohol production was withheld from the USDA’s report to avoid disclosing data for individual operations. Data was also withheld for the previous month. In October 2019, however, 4.054 million hundredweight (cwt) (227,024 tons) of sorghum went to fuel alcohol production.

At dry mills, condensed distillers solubles production was at 82,598 tons, up from 77,294 tons in September, but down from 93,867 tons in October of the previous year. Corn oil production increased to 160,875 tons, up from 140,468 tons the previous month and 150,112 tons in October 2019. Distillers dried grains production reached 377,960 tons, up from 341,156 tons in September and 348,762 tons in October of the previous year. Distillers dried grains with solubles production was at 1.8 million tons, up from 1.74 million tons in September, but down from 1.87 million tons in October 2019. Distillers wet grains production was at 1.01 million tons, up from 961,695 tons the previous month, but down from 1.3 million tons in October of the previous year. Modified distillers grain production was at 416,516 tons, up from 403,603 tons in September, but down from 447,475 tons in October 2019.

At wet mills, corn germ meal production fell to 43,242 tons, down from 50,401 tons the previous month and 51,988 tons in October 2019. Corn gluten feed production was at 293,793 tons, up from 284,409 tons the previous month, but down slightly from 293,890 tons in October of the previous year. Corn gluten meal production increased to 108,844 tons, up from 85,348 tons in September and 87,589 tons in October 2019. Wet corn gluten feed production was at 244,618 tons, down from 251,199 tons the previous month, but up from 233,348 tons during the same month of the previous year.

At dry and wet mills, carbon dioxide captured was at 197,696 tons, up from 185,854 tons in September, but down from 241,014 tons in October 2019.