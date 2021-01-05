By Gevo Inc. | January 05, 2021

Gevo Inc. announced today that it has engaged Koch Project Solutions LLC to provide front end engineering, design and project execution management services for the expansion projects that Gevo is in the process of financing with Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

"The world is changing rapidly. We appreciate being able to tap into Koch Project Solutions, a subsidiary of Koch Industries, and their vast experience. Gevo's focus is on drop-in renewable resource-based hydrocarbons with a massively reduced carbon footprint. These hydrocarbons are the same as those derived from fossil-based oil, except that we make them from renewable resources. Because we use renewable resources, we can see how to reduce and eliminate tailpipe emissions, on a net-carbon basis and also reduce or even eliminate the pollutants that contribute to smog," said Patrick Gruber, CEO of Gevo.

"We are excited to bring Koch resources to bear on the advancement of Gevo's low-carbon hydrocarbons," said Paul Switzer, President of Koch Project Solutions, "Gevo and Koch Project Solutions have forged a beneficial partnership that will deliver this valuable technology at a meaningful scale. It fits well into the Koch vision to help deliver superior societal benefits from existing feedstocks."