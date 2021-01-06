ADVERTISEMENT

A notice published by the National Institute of Standards and Technology states that the combined 105th annual and 2021 Interim Meeting of the National Conference on Weights and Measures will address two issues related to E15 blends.

According to a notice published in the Federal Register, the NCWM Laws and Regulations Committee will address a proposal to amend Section 2.1.2(a) of NIST Handbook 130 to add the language “containing at least 9 and not more than 15 volume percent ethanol.” The proposed language would align with EPA’s current regulations on gasoline volatility.

The Fuels and Lubricants Subcommittee is also scheduled address a proposed change to NIST Handbook 130 that will align its regulations with the U.S. EPA’s rule that grants a 1-psi vapor pressure waiver to E15 for summertime.

The event is scheduled to be held Jan. 10-15

A full copy of the notice can be downloaded from the Federal Register website.