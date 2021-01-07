ADVERTISEMENT

Ingredion confirmed on Jan. 6 it is idling its 45 MMgy ethanol plant in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A company spokesperson attributed the decision to “current market conditions [that] have impacted the entire ethanol industry.”

In an emailed statement to Ethanol Producer Magazine, the company said the decision was made as part of the company’s Cost Smart strategy to optimize resources, streamline costs, and increase productivity levels.

“At this time, our main focus is for the respect and care of our employees, and we are committed to supporting them during this transition,” the spokesperson said. “It’s important to note that our facility will remain open to manufacture industrial starch for our customers.”