ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 113.62 million gallons of ethanol in November and 927,604 metric tons of distillers grains according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Jan. 7. Exports of both products were down when compared to the previous month.

The 113.62 million gallons of ethanol exported in November was down when compared to the 126.52 million gallons exported the previous month, but up when compared to the 101.44 million gallons exported during November 2019.

The U.S. exported ethanol to more than 40 countries in November. Canada was the top destination at 35.46 million gallons, followed by Brazil at 13.37 million gallons and India at 10.18 million gallons.

The total value of U.S. ethanol exports was at $193.22 million in November, down from $251.47 million in October, but up from $184.98 million in November of the previous year.

Total ethanol exports for the first 11 months of 2020 reached 1.22 million gallons at a value of $2.14 billion, compared to 1.31 billion gallons at a value of $2.1 billion reported for the same period of 2019.

The 927,604 metric tons of distillers grains exported in November was up from the 912,799 metric tons exported during the same month of last year, but down from the 951,500 metric tons reported for October.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to nearly three dozen countries in November. Mexico was the top destination at 139,844 metric tons, followed by Vietnam at 128,036 metric tons and Turkey at 119,231 metric tons.

The value of U.S. distillers grains exports was at $203.23 million in November, up from $181.28 million during the same month of the previous year, and up from $201.18 million in October.

Total distillers grains exports for the first 11 months of 2020 reached 10.12 million metric tons at a value of $2.13 billion, compared to 10.04 million metric tons at a value of $2.08 billion reported for the same period of 2019.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.