The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service released its 2020 Crop Production Annual Summary on Jan. 12, reporting that increased acreage and higher yields allowed corn to return to more typical production levels.

U.S. growers produced 14.2 billion bushels of corn in 2020, up 4 percent from 2019. Corn yield in the U.S. is estimated at 172 bushels per acre, 4.5 bushels higher than the 2019 yield of 167.5 bushels per acre. Area harvested for grain was up 1 percent, reaching 82.5 million acres.

A full copy of the report can be downloaded from the USDA website.