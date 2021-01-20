By Growth Energy | January 20, 2021

On Inauguration Day 2021, Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor issued a congratulatory message following the swearing-in of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States, and Kamala Harris as vice president:

“Growth Energy extends its congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris. President Biden made it clear on the campaign trail that his administration would usher a new era of biofuels as part of their rural agenda and efforts to promote clean energy. We look forward to working with the President and his Administration to deliver on his promise and include biofuels as a big part of the climate strategy for decarbonizing the transportation sector immediately.”