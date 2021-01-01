By BBI International | January 21, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

BBI International recently announced that the 2021 International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, the ethanol industry's largest conference, has been moved to July. Originally scheduled for mid-June in Minneapolis, the FEW is now rescheduled to take place July 13-15, 2021 at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“Based on the latest vaccine dissemination information and feedback we have received from our sponsors and exhibitors, BBI International’s leadership team has made the decision to reschedule the event to July to put us in the backend of the year,” said John Nelson, vice president at BBI International. “With that said, I can’t express enough how excited and eager we are to get back to a physical event and make 2021 the best FEW yet.”

The FEW will be offering four tracks of comprehensive content designed for ethanol production and will be bringing back a co-located event titled, “Biodiesel Production and Technology Summit.” Produced by Biodiesel Magazine, the co-located event is intended for biodiesel and renewable diesel producers to learn about cutting-edge process technologies, new techniques and equipment to optimize existing production, and efficiencies to save money while increasing throughput and fuel quality.

Visit www.FuelEthanolWorkshop.com to learn more or submit and abstract to speak.