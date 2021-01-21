ADVERTISEMENT

Data released by UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, shows that ethanal sales for the current harvest season are down roughly 10 percent when compared to the same period of 2019. Corn ethanol production, however, is up.

Since the beginning of the current harvest, which began April 1, mills in the south-central region of Brazil have processed 597.36 million tons of sugarcane, up 3.16 percent when compared same period of the previous harvest season.

Anhydrous ethanol production for April through December was at 9.59 billion liters (2.53 billion liters), down 2.7 percent, with hydrous ethanol production at 19.71 billion liters, down 11.6 percent.

UNICA reported that hydrous ethanol production for the second half of December was up 25.94 percent, which the group attributed to the 88.67 million liters of corn ethanol produced during the two-week period.

Corn ethanol production for the April through December period reached 1.35 billion liters, up 82.72 percent when compared to the same period of 2019.

Sales of anhydrous ethanol were at 483.9 million liters during the second half of December, up 0.68 percent.

Ethanol sales since the beginning of the harvest period are at 23.31 billion liters, down 10.35 percent when compared to the same period of 2019. That includes 7.62 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, down 2.47 percent, and 15.7 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 13.73 percent.

Ethanol sold for purposes other than fuel use have reached 994.43 so far this season, up 31.79 percent.