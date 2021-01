ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 18.26 billion renewable identification numbers (RINs) were generated under the Renewable Fuel Standard in 2020, down from 19.81 billion generated in 2019, according to new data published by the U.S. EPA. Total RIN generation for December was at 1.69 billion, down from 1.79 billion during the same month of the previous year.

Nearly 46.4 million D3 cellulosic biofuel RINs were generated in December, including 36.2 million generated for compressed renewable natural gas (RNG) by domestic producers, 7.02 million generated for liquefied RNG by domestic producers, 2.83 million generated for compressed natural gas by importers, 79,203 generated for liquefied natural gas by importers and 57,832 generated for cellulosic ethanol by domestic producers.

Total D3 RIN generation for 2020 was at 459.7 million. That volume includes 351.87 million generated for compressed RNG by domestic producers, 74 million generated for liquefied RNG by domestic producers, 21.18 million generated for compressed RNG by importers, 10.6 million generated for liquefied RNG by importers, and 2.05 million generated for cellulosic ethanol by domestic producers.

Nearly 446.85 million D4 biomass-based diesel RINs were generated in December, including 263.21 million generated for biodiesel by domestic producers, 84.5 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 62.82 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities, 36.01 million generated for biodiesel by importers, and 311,460 million generated for renewable jet fuel by domestic producers.

Total D4 RIN generation for 2020 reached nearly 4.49 billion. That volume includes 2.73 billion generated for biodiesel by domestic producers, 820.81 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 610.44 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities, 314.24 million generated for biodiesel by importers, 7.37 million generated for renewable jet fuel by domestic producers, and 9,384 generated for renewable heating oil by domestic producers.

Approximately 44.34 million D5 advanced biofuel RINs were generated in December, including 25.45 million generated for ethanol by importers, 13.78 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 2.29 million generated for ethanol by domestic producers, 2.02 million generated for naphtha by domestic producers, 434,975 generated for renewable heating oil by domestic producers, 358,984 generated for LPG by domestic producers and 8,349 generated for compressed RNG by domestic producers.

Total D5 RIN generation or 2020 reached 333.38 million. That volume includes 185.19 million generated for ethanol by importers, 86.01 million generate for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 31.49 million generated for naphtha, 23.42 million generated for ethanol by domestic producers, 4.32 million generated for LPG, 2.87 million generated for renewable heating oil by domestic producers, and 77,924 generated for compressed RNG by domestic producers.

More than 1.15 billion D6 renewable fuel RINs were generated in December, including 1.14 billion generated for ethanol by domestic producers and 11.03 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities.

Total D6 RIN generation for 2020 reached nearly 12.98 billion. That volume includes 12.84 billion generated for ethanol by domestic producers, 129.66 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities, and 10.97 million generated for ethanol by importers, and 572 generated for butanol by domestic producers.

No D7 cellulosic diesel RINs were generated in December. A total of 55,892 D7 RINS were generated in 2020, all for cellulosic heating oil by importers.