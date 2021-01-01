By Iowa Renewable Fuels Association | January 26, 2021

During his state of the industry address at the 2021 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit, Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Executive Director Monte Shaw characterizes the Iowa biofuels industry as “battered, but battling for a better future” – emphasizing the many opportunities to expand biofuels demand in the state, across the country, and around the world.

“Our industry just suffered through the triple whammy of RFS exemptions, lost export markets, and COVID demand destruction piled on top of each other,” Shaw said. “Yet, here we are. Which is what I love most about this industry. The power of biofuels to propel the rural economy is so great that the people in this industry will simply never give up. That, my friends, is the state of the Iowa biofuels industry in 2021: battered, but battling for a better future.”

Shaw touched on several federal and state battles biofuel producers currently face and encouraged them to keep up the fight. He noted that while Iowa biodiesel production was strong in 2020, Iowa ethanol production fell by half a billion gallons. He called on Iowa leaders to authorize $15 million a year for the next five years to fund Iowa’s cost-share grant program that enables retailers to update fuel infrastructure to sell higher blends of ethanol and biodiesel, entitled the Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program.

“Is this aggressive? Yes. Can it be done? Absolutely,” Shaw said. “IRFA stands ready to work with the legislature to explore ways to secure this new funding without creating shortfalls in other areas. In order for Iowa to forge a better future, this is a battle worth fighting.”

To view Shaw’s full prepared remarks, click here.