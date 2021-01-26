ADVERTISEMENT

President Biden on Jan. 25 announced plans to replace the federal government’s fleet of vehicles with American-made electric vehicles (EVs). Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor expressed disappointment that he did not address the potential of biofuels.

Biden’s remarks on the federal fleet were made as he signed an executive order focused on strengthening American manufacturing. The order tightens the government’s existing Buy American policies and creates a director position at the White House Office of Management and Budget to oversee the Made in America initiative.

During his speech, Biden said the federal government owns an enormous fleet of vehicles. He said his administration will replace that fleet “with clean, electric vehicles made right here in America by American workers, creating million of jobs—a million autoworker jobs in clean energy—and vehicles that are net-zero emissions.”

Skor called on Biden and his administration to recognize how biofuels can reduce emissions. “We are disappointed with reports that biofuels are not included in the effort to decarbonize the transportation sector through the federal fleet,” she said. “Biofuels like plant-based ethanol play a critical role in any strategy to get to 100 percent transportation decarbonization. In fact, just last week, the Rhodium Group, a leading climate analysis firm, released a report that showed that biofuels play a large role in any efforts to reduce transportation sector emissions.

“The biofuels industry and rural America stand ready to help President Biden and his administration harness the benefits of biofuels to attain aggressive net-zero emissions goals and look forward to their plan to include biofuels in the solution to climate change.”