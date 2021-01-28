By U.S. Grains Council | January 28, 2021

Isabelle Ausdal joined the U.S. Grains Council on Dec. 14 as the manager of ethanol trade policy and economics in the organization’s Washington, D.C., headquarters.

In this role, Ausdal will assist in trade policy and economic analysis of market and policies as they relate to global ethanol and feed grain markets and USGC activities. Ausdal will be focused on providing data-driven decision support to the director of global ethanol market development.

“Isabelle is a native of Illinois and comes to us from a farming background, holding a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from University of Illinois and a master’s degree in legal studies from American University,” said Brian Healy, USGC director of global ethanol market development.

“Her professional background includes significant writing and analysis experience, including briefings, policy analyses and research related to agriculture and environmental policy.”

Prior to the Council, Ausdal held multiple government relations and policy roles including as a law clerk, as an intern for John Deere, as a policy intern for the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture. For the past year, she has been a policy analyst with Strategic Conservation Solutions.

Please join the Council in welcoming Isabelle!