The USDA recently released its Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report for January, reporting that corn use for fuel ethanol was at 432 million bushels in November, down from both the previous month and November 2019.

Total corn consumed for alcohol and other uses was at 481 million bushels in November 2020, down 1 percent from October 2020 and down 5 percent from November 2019. November usage included 91.9 percent for alcohol and 8.1 percent for other purposes.

Corn for fuel alcohol fell to 432 million bushels, down 1 percent from the previous month and down 5 percent from November 2019. Corn consumed in November for dry milling fuel production and wet milling fuel production was 90.1 percent and 9.9 percent, respectively.

The volume of sorghum consumed for fuel alcohol production was withheld for November to avoid disclosing data for individual operations. Data for the previous month was withheld for the same reason, but the USDA did report that 4.044 million hundredweight (cwt) (226,464 tons) of sorghum went to fuel ethanol production in November 2019.

At dry mills, condensed distillers solubles production fell to 73,803 tons in November, down from 87,708 tons in October and 99,399 tons in November 2019. Corn oil production increased to 165,852 tons, up from 161,205 tons the previous month and 159,852 tons in November of the previous year. Distillers dried grains production was at 372,899 tons, down from 377,960 tons in October, but up from 316,390 tons in November 2019. Distillers dried grains with solubles production fell to 1.79 million tons, down from 1.82 million tons in October and 1.88 million tons in November of the previous year. Distillers wet grains production was at 1.08 million tons, up from 10.1 million tons in October, but down from 1.35 million tons in November 2019. Modified distillers wet grains production was at 421,779 tons, up from 409,030 tons in October, but up from 458,120 tons in November 2019.

At wet mills, corn germ meal production was at 53,825 tons, up from 43,342 tons the previous month, but down from 63,073 in November of the previous year. Corn gluten feed production reached 295,358 tons, up from both 293,793 tons in October and 272,089 tons in November 2019. Corn gluten meal production was at 108,624 tons, down from 108,844 tons the previous month, but up from 90,102 tons in November 2019. Wet corn gluten feed production fell to 230,611 tons, down from both 244,618 tons the previous month and 262,089 tons in November of the previous year.

At dry and wet mills, carbon dioxide captured fell to 185,219 tons, down from both 197,743 tons in October and 222,636 tons in November 2019.